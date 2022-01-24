Mansfield: Father and two-year-old son who died after crash named
A father and his two-year-old son who died after a crash have been named.
John Woodcock - known as Dan to his family and friends - and his son Lewis died in hospital following the collision in Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield, on 15 January.
Police believe three cars were involved in the crash.
The driver of one of the other vehicles was also taken to hospital where he remains with injuries not currently thought to be life-threatening.
Det Insp Clare Gibson said officers' thoughts were with the family of Mr Woodcock, who was 44 and from Sutton-in-Ashfield.
"We continue to investigate the full circumstances and our appeal for information remains. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage is urged to please get in touch," she said.
