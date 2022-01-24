Koshka Duff: Met apology to woman over language in strip search
The Metropolitan Police has apologised to a woman for the "sexist, derogatory and unacceptable language used" while she was being strip-searched.
Dr Koshka Duff was detained in 2013 after offering a legal advice card to a black teenager during his stop-and-search.
On CCTV footage, officers can be heard laughing about her hair, clothes and talking about her underwear.
The force said it had settled her claim and "sincerely apologised".
