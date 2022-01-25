Robbers stab man before crashing stolen motorbike into van
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
Published
Two men have been sentenced after they smashed into a house and attacked a man with a knife before crashing a stolen motorbike into a delivery van.
Police said Tristan Fretwell and Connor Edgar had been involved in a "violent break-in" in Bishop Street, Mansfield, on 3 December 2020.
After attacking the occupant, the pair left on an off-road bike stolen from their victim.
While travelling in nearby Chesterfield Road South, they collided with the van.
Both men were left with serious injuries and required "extensive hospital treatment", while the victim of the break-in suffered slash wounds to his body, Nottinghamshire Police said.
'Extremely violent offence'
Fretwell, 25, of Haydn Road, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to robbery and wounding or inflecting grievous bodily harm without intent.
He was jailed for six years and nine months at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
Edgar, 20, of Ryton Square, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to robbery, wounding or inflecting grievous bodily harm without intent and dangerous driving.
He was sentenced to three months in a young offenders institution.
Det Insp Gayle Hart said: "This was a very serious collision involving two young men who had moments before committed an extremely violent offence.
"I am pleased they have now been brought to justice and hope they use their time behind bars to re-evaluate their lives and change their behaviour for the better."
