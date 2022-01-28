Nottinghamshire teen wins prestigious volunteer award
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A 16-year-old "rising star of conservation" has won a national award recognising his hard work and commitment to saving nature.
Indy Kiemel Greene, from Thoresby Park, Nottinghamshire, is one of six RSPB volunteers to win the charity's President's Award for 2021.
The RSPB said the teenager was already a "legend" at Sherwood Forest.
His roles include surveying birds, leading guided walks and being a member of the RSPB's Youth Council.
Indy, who volunteers every Tuesday, said he was "extremely, extremely happy" to be given the award.
He said: "I did not expect to as I didn't know I had been nominated.
"The work I do with the volunteers is the highlight of my week so to be recognised for it is a massive bonus and really gave me a big lift."
On Twitter he added: "To all the incredible volunteers I've had the privilege working with, you have all taught me so much, this one's for you."
The RSPB said Indy - who has been volunteering for the charity since he was 13 - was selected from 12,000 volunteers.
"While most teenagers have a favourite band or football team, nature and conservation are his true passion," the charity said.
"He strongly believes in the charity's vision and communicates it with unending enthusiasm."
As well as taking on the "traditional" volunteer roles, the RSPB said Indy also helped in newer, more creative ways.
"By dedicating his personal social media channels to nature communications, he reaches new audiences online with his enthusiasm for wildlife," it said.
"For this reason, he is one of the RSPB's most passionate and genuine ambassadors, championing the charity's work in everything he does."
