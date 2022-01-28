Covid: Hundreds of Nottingham hospital staff remain unvaccinated
By Alex Smith & Anna Whittaker
BBC News
- Published
Current uptake for the coronavirus vaccine at a city's two main hospitals suggests hundreds of staff remain without a jab, a trust has said.
Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust's Neil Pease said 281 staff members had explained their reasons for not being vaccinated through a form.
But only half of unvaccinated staff have so far responded, suggesting more than 500 remain without a jab.
The government says staff must be fully jabbed to continue in front-line roles.
The deadline for NHS staff to have the first jab is 3 February, to allow for the gap required before the second jab by 1 April.
Some within the health service have called for the policy of mandatory vaccination to be rethought.
'Great relief'
The latest figures from chief people officer Mr Pease, given at a board meeting on Thursday, mean uptake has improved since a union said about 1,600 NUH staff members were not fully jabbed.
"Staff had until close of play yesterday to return a form to us to set out what their intentions are for staff who are unvaccinated," Mr Pease said during the meeting.
"From the forms we have had back so far, we have got 71 staff stating they will not have the vaccine. We've got 100 who are undecided, we've got 23 who are telling us they are medically exempt and we have got 87 who believe their role is out of scope.
"We have got quite a lot of staff coming forward saying their role doesn't come into contact with patients therefore they are exempt. Each one of those claims is being thoroughly looked through."
Nearly all doctors at the trust are vaccinated, he added.
Trust chief executive Rupert Egginton said the numbers quoted were "much lower" than a few weeks ago, which he called a "great relief".
But he said the issue of mandatory vaccinations was currently "one of the most demanding" for the trust.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported only a "handful" of midwives at the trust would not take the offer of a jab.
Trust chair Eric Morton said: "I can't remember something like this in the NHS previously that's had such an impact on staff, staffing and HR departments."
