Birthday visit from horse and hundreds of cards for 101-year-old
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
- Published
An animal-loving 101-year-old received a surprise visit on her birthday from a small horse.
Gladys Welch, who survived the bombing of her workplace in Newark, Nottinghamshire by the Luftwaffe in World War Two, turns 101 on Saturday.
Red Roofs Residential Care Home received hundreds of cards and a visit from a falabella horse, following an appeal.
Staff said they had been "overwhelmed" by the response.
The horse, called Puppy, was brought along by one of Mrs Welch's old friends, Roy Briggs-Price, who spotted the appeal.
"He's known Gladys since he was 16 and chatted to her for quite some time," a spokesperson said.
"All of the residents thoroughly enjoyed themselves and Gladys was smiling throughout."
Born in 1921, Mrs Welch was working at manufacturers Ransome and Marles when it was bombed during World War Two.
Although she survived, 41 of her colleagues died.
Ruth Hodkinson, from the home, said: "Gladys isn't always talkative but when she is she tells you fascinating stories.
"This [appeal] has really drummed up local interest and we have received some beautiful photographs of Newark as it was and people saying their parents worked at the same places Gladys did."
She thanked everybody who had written in.
"It's been truly wonderful," she added.
Ms Hodkinson said their appeal for 101 cards had become a "massive community-spirited event".
By Friday they had surpassed that target and had received 888 birthday cards.
"Thank you to absolutely everybody who has taken the time to make and send cards to Gladys. It has been overwhelming," she added.
General manager Trish Smith said: "Gladys is part of the town's history and what a better way to celebrate her life by sending her a small, thoughtful gesture.
"We cannot wait to see the array of birthday cards displayed across the home."
For the celebrations the home has a schedule of events planned including tea and cake, live music and a birthday lunch.
