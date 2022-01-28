Nottingham false fire alarms prompt appeal for information
A spate of false fire alarms in Nottingham residential blocks has prompted an appeal for information.
Fire crews had been called out eight times recently where it was discovered an alarm had been maliciously damaged, the fire service said.
Additionally, on one call liquid was thrown at a fire engine and on another a building's firefighting equipment was found to have been damaged.
Anyone with information has been asked to call the police or Crimestoppers.
For calls to high-rise blocks, three fire appliances were sent as a standard response to an alarm going off, the fire service said.
Station manager Chris Emmott, of London Road Fire Station, said: "It is unacceptable our crews are being tied up with deliberate false calls like this when there could be a genuine emergency somewhere else where people need our help fast.
"We will always respond to alarm calls as there could be an emergency, but in all these cases someone has maliciously called us out."
A police spokesman said: "We will investigate and take robust action against those involved in this sort of irresponsible and illegal behaviour."
