Harworth: Two horses die in crash with car

Published
Police believe the horses escaped from a nearby field

Two horses thought to have escaped from a field have died after being hit by a car in Nottinghamshire.

Scrooby Road in Harworth, near Worksop, was closed in both directions after the crash at about 07:00 GMT on Sunday.

Police said one horse died at the scene and a second was later euthanised due to the extent of its injuries.

The Nottinghamshire force added a third horse - also thought to have come from a nearby field - was safely rescued by officers.

The driver of the car suffered whiplash injuries but was not taken to hospital.

Insp Alice Bartle said: "This was a very sad incident and our thoughts are with the owners of the two horses."

