Two people pronounced dead at scene of house fire
- Published
Two people have died in a house fire in Nottinghamshire.
The county's fire service said crews from Hucknall, Mansfield, Eastwood, Chesterfield and Alfreton were called to Forster Street, in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, just before 19:00 GMT on Saturday.
The pair were rescued from the home, but pronounced dead at the scene, the fire service added.
Work is under way to determine the cause of the blaze.
Area manager Bryn Coleman said: "I would like to share my most sincere condolences with the family and friends of the individuals during this difficult time.
"My support also goes out to the personnel and agencies who attended this incident. I would like to praise and thank the crews for their quick work in extremely challenging conditions."
