BBC News

Nottinghamshire fire crews tackle recycling centre blaze

Published
Image caption,
A large plume of black smoke was visible from miles away

Fire crews have been dealing with a major blaze at a recycling centre in Nottingham.

The fire service said 12 crews were sent to the site in Abbeyfield Road, Lenton, and the road was closed.

A large cloud of smoke was visible above the city and motorists on the A52 Clifton Bridge reported smoke blowing across the carriageway.

Nearby residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution.

The fire service said crews were expected to be at the scene for several hours and possibly overnight.

Image source, Richard MacRae
Image caption,
Nearby residents were warned to keep their doors and windows shut

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics