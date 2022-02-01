Nottingham exhibition to showcase DH Lawrence texts
- Published
An exhibition designed to showcase the struggles and censorship of one of Britain's most controversial writers is set to launch in Nottingham.
Editing DH Lawrence will exhibit manuscripts, typescripts and rare first editions.
Lawrence's novel Lady Chatterley's Lover was famously unpublished in the UK until 1960 for fear of prosecution over its explicit content.
The exhibition will run at the Lakeside Arts Centre from Thursday until 29 May.
It aims to show how the author battled with publishers throughout his career to express himself in the way he wanted.
Dr Andrew Harrison, director of the DH Lawrence Research Centre in the School of English, said: "The exhibition offers a multi-layered insight into Lawrence.
"It allows one to glimpse his life as a professional author interacting in an enterprising way with literary advisers, agents, printers and publishers and the ways in which his work has been presented to publics during his lifetime and since his death."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.