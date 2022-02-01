Probe into cause of major fire at Nottingham recycling centre
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
An investigation into the cause of a major fire at a recycling centre in Nottingham is due to begin.
On Monday, several crews were sent to the site in Abbeyfield Road, Lenton, where a large cloud of smoke was visible above the city.
The fire service said crews had got the blaze under control.
It has warned a small amount of smoke continues to blow in the direction of the A52, so urged drivers to keep their windows and doors shut.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service added Abbeyfield Road had reopened, but warned pedestrians and cyclists that pavements were being used "for some firefighting equipment".
A fire service spokesperson also thanked the community for their patience.
Area manager Bryn Coleman said the blaze had been challenging for firefighters.
"When crews arrived they found a serious fire in progress in a waste, cardboard recycling plant," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.
"Unfortunately the fire spread rapidly throughout the building causing significant damage.
"We've had some challenges in terms of water supply. We've been hampered by a lot of smoke from this incident, so it has been quite a tricky firefighting operation.
"Crews have worked extremely hard."
