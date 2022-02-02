Skegby Hall: Inquest opens after jailed ex-housemaster dies
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
- Published
A former housemaster who sexually abused five boys in the 1960s has died three months after being jailed.
Nigel Pipe was given a 26-year sentence in October after being convicted of 27 offences he committed while working at Skegby Hall, an approved boys school in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.
An inquest on Wednesday said the 87-year-old died at City Hospital, Nottingham, on 5 January.
It was adjourned to a later date for prison reports to be submitted.
Opening the inquest, Nottingham's senior coroner Mairin Casey, said Pipe's son was with him when he died.
She said the provisional cause of death was recorded as "Covid pneumonitis, exacerbation of congestive heart failure and prostate cancer metastasis".
"At the time of his death Mr Pipe was a serving prisoner at Nottingham Prison," Ms Casey added.
"A number of reports will now be requested from the prison and the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman, and we will resume the case when all the evidence is with the court."
She adjourned the inquest for a date to be fixed.
Pipe had been found guilty at Nottingham Crown Court in October after a three-week trial.
During the case the jury heard he committed the offences while in his 30s and living at Skegby Hall with his wife.
The court was told Pipe, who had since moved to Llanwenarth View in Govilon, Abergavenny, often took the vulnerable boys, all aged under 16, from their beds at night.
He was convicted of four counts of buggery, nine counts of indecency with a child and 14 counts of indecent assault on a male.
