Long-service Nottinghamshire Police employee replaced by son
By Alex Smith
BBC News
- Published
A man believes he has big shoes to fill after - quite literally - following in his father's footsteps and taking on his role at a police force.
Dennis Bakewell joined Nottinghamshire Police in 1972.
He last served as a staff officer in the digital multimedia evidence unit, where he finished his career last year.
Mr Bakewell said he was "thrilled" to discover that, following a "rigorous recruitment process", his son Chris landed the role.
"He's got the job on merit and not because of me," he said.
"I'm proud of him and I hope he makes a career out of it."
'Really good fit'
The force said the unit focused on the preservation, extraction, processing and presentation of digital evidence such as CCTV and dashcam footage.
Chris, 31, who studied computer science at college, said he had a "natural interest" in the police as both of his parents had worked in policing.
"I've also always been interested in technology as well. I'm a bit of a technology buff so this job is a really good fit for me," he said.
Chris said he had been doing the same role as his dad - and the exact same shift pattern - since joining on 17 January.
He added: "Everyone in the department has been really welcoming. They obviously know my dad and so they'd probably heard a bit about me before I came."
Unit supervisor Lois Perry-Doyle said the team was "terribly sad" to see Dennis leave but added it was "wonderful" Chris had joined.
"He has some big shoes to fill but I am confident he will rise to the challenge," she added.
