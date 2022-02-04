Nottingham Light Night returns with rebel theme
- Published
A two-day light night is returning to Nottingham, this year with a theme based on the city's rebellious past.
Nottingham Light Night 2022 will take place later and on Saturday, the city council said.
The event will include more than 50 light-based installations and performances across the city.
The event's backers said the "Rebel City" theme tied in perfectly with the city's history.
'Fascinating'
The displays will include a "Fire Garden" in the grounds of the city's castle, with a trail leading to the bandstand where a ball of transparent red liquid will be suspended from the ceiling.
In the Old Market Square, a performance involving lights and projections will look at the need for rebels.
Meanwhile, an immersive installation at St Mary's Church in the Lace Market will explore the varying states of water.
The event is organised by the city council and supported by its Business Improvement District (BID).
Council leader David Mellen said he was delighted the event was returning, following its cancellation last year due to Covid.
"Light Night is once again able to open up the city and offer some fun and some warmth on two wintry evenings," he said.
David Johns, interim chief operating officer at Nottingham Castle Trust, said the rebel city theme "ties perfectly into the fascinating history of Nottingham and the exhibitions, collections and treasures we have here".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.