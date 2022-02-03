BBC News

Nottingham recycling centre fire investigation delayed by asbestos

Published
Image source, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue
Image caption,
The fire service said the investigation would resume shortly

An investigation into a major fire at a Nottingham recycling centre has been halted due to the presence of asbestos.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the delay was also due to the fire not being completely out.

The blaze, in Abbeyfield Road, Lenton, started on Monday and drifting smoke led to a section of the A52 being closed.

The investigation began the following day and people were told to avoid the area following reports of asbestos.

The fire service said the investigation was expected to resume "soon".

Image source, Jonathon Hobley
Image caption,
The fire service said the flames had caused "significant damage"

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics