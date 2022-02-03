Nottingham recycling centre fire investigation delayed by asbestos
An investigation into a major fire at a Nottingham recycling centre has been halted due to the presence of asbestos.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the delay was also due to the fire not being completely out.
The blaze, in Abbeyfield Road, Lenton, started on Monday and drifting smoke led to a section of the A52 being closed.
The investigation began the following day and people were told to avoid the area following reports of asbestos.
The fire service said the investigation was expected to resume "soon".
