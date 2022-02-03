Nottingham accused doctor says alleged assaults were examinations
By Greig Watson and PA News
BBC News
- Published
A hospital doctor has denied sexually assaulting two male patients on a different ward, claiming he was carrying out legitimate examinations.
Tayabb Shah is accused of committing five sexual assaults on two vulnerable victims in Nottingham over a two-week period in the autumn of 2020.
Mr Shah told Nottingham Crown Court he had not touched their genitals and he was preparing for an appraisal.
He also claimed he had taken notes but since lost the book he used.
The 39-year-old, formerly of Sherwood, Nottingham, denies committing the offences while working as a junior locum doctor and on a break at the city's Queen's Medical Centre.
Asked by defence lawyer Marie Spenwyn why he had not added to the patients' medical records, he said he "thought it would be no big deal".
Explaining part of his reasoning for treating patients away from his own ward, Mr Shah told the court: "This was my first year in the UK.
"My appraisal was approaching in the second week of December.
"I discussed it with a consultant in the ED - they did tell me that you needed to have a certain amount of points."
Patient remark
Under cross-examination from prosecutor Ian West, Mr Shah said he had kept his own record of the assessments in a notebook.
Asked where the notebook was, Mr Shah responded: "I don't have it right now with me.
"I was moving and I just can't find it. I lost it somewhere."
Mr Shah said he had no idea why the patients would lie about his action but then suggested it could be linked to a remark made to him about "foreign doctors".
Mr West asked him: "Is there nothing you won't say or allege to try to get away with this?"
Mr Shah replied: "I am not that type of person."
The trial continues.