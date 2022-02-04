Nottinghamshire Police appeal after man, 25, dies in crash
A 25-year-old man has died in a crash in Nottinghamshire.
Police said emergency services were called to Brick Yard Road, Gamston, near Retford, after reports of a serious collision at about 07:50 GMT on Tuesday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed, the force added.
Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.
