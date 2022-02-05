Cannabis seized from houses on same Nottingham street
- Published
Raids on houses on opposite sides of the same street have seen police seize more than £360,000 worth of cannabis.
The two properties in Ranelagh Grove, Wollaton, Nottingham, were targeted on Thursday following a tip-off.
More than 280 cannabis plants were found along with 21 large vacuum packs filled with dried cannabis, officers said.
Three men aged 50, 22 and 25 have been charged with the production of cannabis and have been remanded in custody.
Insp Gordon Fenwick said: "It is a common misconception that cannabis production is a victimless crime, but quite frankly this couldn't be further from the truth.
"It can ruin lives, plain and simple, and often has deeper links to organised crime, while also posing a very real fire risk to other neighbouring properties because of dangerous modifications to electrics, coupled with the intense heat generated by specialist growing equipment."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.