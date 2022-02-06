Retford man arrested after woman suffers neck injuries
A man has been arrested after a woman was assaulted in a Nottinghamshire town.
Officers said they were called to Thrumpton Lane, Retford, late on Friday and found the victim had been left almost unconscious after her throat was constricted.
A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
The victim sustained injuries to her neck and was shaken, but she is reported to be recovering.
Det Sgt Paul Clark, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "The behaviour shown is abhorrent and no one should have to face being on the receiving end of such actions or coming to harm."
Police added those involved are believed to be known to each other and there was no wider risk to the public.
