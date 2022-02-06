Nottingham Forest and Leicester City fans warned ahead of FA Cup match
Football supporters have been warned about their conduct ahead of two teams' first meeting for eight years
Nottingham Forest's FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to Leicester City later is expected to be a sell-out and attended by about 4,000 visiting fans.
Road closures around the City Ground mean drivers have been urged to avoid the area at kick-off and final whistle.
Police said they seized pyrotechnics at last month's Forest vs Derby match and would be looking out for such items.
Leicester have been in the Premier League since 2014 while Forest have played in the second-tier Championship.
Ch Insp Neil Williams, match commander for Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Due to Leicester City's recent success, today's match represents the first time these rivals have met in nearly eight years, so I understand that both sets of supporters will want to win.
"While we want everyone who is attending the game to have a great time, it is important that people don't allow their emotions to get the better of them and spoil the day for others.
"We did unfortunately experience incidents of flares being thrown at the Derby match, so I want to urge people not to make the same mistake."
Leicestershire Police has already reported that a Nottingham pub has been closed to Foxes fans due to a smoke device being set off - hours ahead of the 16:00 GMT kick off.
