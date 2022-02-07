Mansfield: Woman arrested after officers assaulted and abused
- Published
A woman has been arrested after two police officers were assaulted and another two verbally abused.
Police responding to a separate incident in Nottingham Road, Mansfield, at 21:00 GMT on Saturday said they spoke to a woman who turned violent.
Nottinghamshire Police said one officer was kicked three times in the stomach.
A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and two counts of hate aggravated public order offence.
She was also arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault.
Sgt Adam Cooper said: "Once again our officers have been subject to violence and abuse while out doing their job and keeping the public safe.
"Not only one but two officers have been assaulted with a further two subject to verbal abuse by a suspect."
