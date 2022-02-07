Forest v Leicester City: Fan trouble ahead of FA Cup game
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News
- Published
Violence among football fans ahead of Nottingham Forest's fourth-round FA Cup tie with rivals Leicester City is being investigated by police.
Officers were called to disturbances in Nottingham city centre before kick off on Sunday.
The game at the City Ground finished 4-1 and saw Premier League side Leicester knocked out of the competition.
A man was arrested after running on to the pitch as Forest players celebrated the third goal.
The violence in the city centre saw large groups, who witnesses said were singing Leicester City chants, throwing bottles and tables and chairs outside various venues.
One of the restaurants targeted was Fat Cat in Chapel Bar at about 12:15 GMT.
Manager Matin Keshavarz said: "They just started grabbing chairs and furniture outside and throwing it at our windows, smashing outside furniture, throwing bottles.
"They were singing Leicester City songs so we assumed that they were Leicester City fans."
'Like mayhem'
Lifelong Forest supporter, Paul Henstock, who was having a drink inside ahead of the match said it was "scary" having things thrown at the windows.
"There were families eating inside, kids crying, it was a horrendous scene," he said.
"I have never seen anything like it. Yesterday was eye-opening and frightening."
He said a friend had a bottle thrown at him and customers were holding the doors of the restaurant shut to stop the group getting inside.
"They were just shouting and gesticulating to people to come outside but nobody did obviously. They were just throwing everything they could get their hands on at the windows.
"It was like mayhem. I've never known anything like this."
Nottinghamshire Police said they were also called to the Cross Keys in Byard Lane at 15:20 GMT and three people suffered minor injuries.
Ch Insp Neil Williams said: "We take any reports of violence extremely seriously and anyone found to be breaking the law and identified as being part of these incidents will be arrested and dealt with."
He said investigations into the incidents were ongoing and asked witnesses to police to come forward.
Leicestershire Police later tweeted there had been "a number of arrests before / during / after the game due to the mindless behaviour of a minority".
They added: "Actions have consequences."
A man who was arrested in the first half of the game after he invaded the pitch as Nottingham Forest players celebrated a goal, remains in police custody.
A spokesman for Leicester City FC said he would be subjected to a lifetime ban.
Their statement added: "The club is appalled by such behaviour and offers its apologies to Nottingham Forest and its players whose safety was compromised.
"We applaud the swift action taken by City Ground stewards in apprehending the individual involved, who will be subject to a lifetime ban from all Leicester City fixtures at home and away."
