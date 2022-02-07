Nottingham: Arrests after man threatened with a gun
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a man was threatened with a gun in Nottingham, police said.
Police said a man, woman and child were walking in Gregory Boulevard at about 18:20 GMT on Sunday when a black VW Golf pulled up in front of them.
It was reported the driver revved the engine before pointing a gun at the man, with the passenger said to have brandished a knife.
The man, woman and child were not harmed, the force confirmed.
'No wider risk'
Later, armed police went to an address in Winchester Street, Sherwood, at 20:30 and arrested two men, aged 40 and 45.
They were taken into custody for questioning.
Det Sgt Nigel Malik said: "Thankfully, no-one was physically hurt and two suspects were quickly detained following enquiries into the incident.
"This had the potential to have devastating consequences and we are taking this extremely seriously.
"That said, this type of incident is rare and we believe that those involved are known to each other and that there was no wider risk to the public."
Any witnesses have been asked to contact police.
