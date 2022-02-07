Nottingham doctor jailed for sexually assaulting patients
By Liam Barnes & PA news agency
BBC News
- Published
A hospital doctor who sexually assaulted two male patients has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.
Tayabb Shah worked at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham in September 2020, when the attacks were carried out.
A jury heard he had touched the men's genitalia under the pretext of medical examinations.
The 39-year-old, formerly of Embley Road in Sherwood, was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault after a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.
The court heard the married father-of-two began to work in Nottingham in January 2020.
Prosecutor Ian West told the court the "trust grade junior doctor" had made his way on to the [acute] ward "and put forward the pre-text that he had been sent to help".
After the first assault, the court heard the complainant confided in a relative, who contacted the patient's consultant.
Mr West said investigators were getting close to identifying Shah when he was seen with another patient.
'Betrayed patients' trust'
"When the nurses spoke to [the second complainant], he said he thought it was a proper examination taking place. He had also been sexually abused," Mr West said.
"But he also described that when he was in hospital a few weeks earlier the same doctor had done it twice more."
Following sentencing, Nottinghamshire Police said Shah "abused his position of trust for his own sexual gratification", adding he "has shown no hint of regret or remorse" and put his victims through further suffering by making them give evidence during the trial.
Keith Girling, medical director at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, said the doctor had "betrayed the trust that patients and their families place in us".
"Our thoughts are with his victims and their families, and I am so incredibly sorry that they were taken advantage of when they were so vulnerable," he said.