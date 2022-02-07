FA Cup: Man charged with assaulting Nottingham Forest players
- Published
A man has been charged after police said three Nottingham Forest players were assaulted during their FA Cup win over Leicester City.
It happened while Forest celebrated their third goal during the 4-1 victory over holders Leicester on Sunday.
Cameron Toner, 19, of Leicester, has been charged with three counts of common assault and going on to a playing area at a football match.
He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 24 February.
Nottinghamshire Police said Mr Toner had been released on conditional bail, including a condition not to attend any football stadium on the date of any live football match.
The force confirmed earlier they had arrested two other men following violent incidents before and after the match in Nottingham city centre.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.