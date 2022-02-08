Top Valley: Arrest after man bites police officer's ear
A man has been arrested after a police officer's ear was bitten when he was called to a family dispute.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to a disturbance at a property in Haverhill Crescent, Top Valley, at about 22:00 GMT on Monday.
The force said a man who was taken away from the scene became aggressive before biting the officer's ear.
A man, 24, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He has also been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after tyres were slashed on police cars in Nottingham Road, Daybrook, on Thursday.
Det Sgt Dave Prest said: "Assaults on police officers and fellow emergency workers are totally unacceptable.
"In this case the officers were trying to help this man by taking him away to another location but in return were met with hostility and violence."
