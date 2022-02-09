Retailer Wilko welcomes pets into most stores
Wilko has decided to make 248 of its stores pet-friendly, allowing customers to shop inside with their animal companions.
The retailer said the move followed a successful pilot at two locations.
Pets will be allowed in all areas of the stores but will be banned from food aisles.
The move has been widely welcomed but not everyone is pleased, with some calling it "unhygienic" and others raising concerns about pet phobias.
Participating shops will have signs at entrances.
Nottinghamshire-based Wilko said it was expecting most of its pet customers to be dogs or cats and said they should be "on their leads if applicable".
"A huge number of our customers think of their pet as a member of their family, which is why we think it's important to welcome them in-store wherever possible," the firm said.
Most owners have welcomed the decision, with some saying having their furry friend with them helps them to stay relaxed.
Others said it meant they will no longer have to risk having their pet stolen while tied up outside.
However, in response to Wilko's announcement on Facebook, one person said: "My daughter is terrified of dogs, we now won't be visiting Wilko."
Another person said it was "unhygienic" as the shops sell food.
Andrew Goodacre, chief executive at the British Independent Retailers Association (Bira), said it was a positive way for the firm to remove a barrier for some potential customers.
"We know footfall on the high street since Covid has fallen and it's not really recovered but you've still got people out there walking their dogs," he said.
"Sometimes they want to make that impulse purchase but you can't get in there if you're the only person with the dog."
Mr Goodacre added there could be a time in the future where all non-food retailers welcome animals.
"There's many more pet owners out there, partly because of Covid, and I think there is a great acceptance of pets," he said.
"There's a greater acceptance that a lot of pets are not just pets, they're really quite supportive for people."
