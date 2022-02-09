Nottinghamshire grandfather bags £2,700 win from 3p bet
By Liam Barnes & PA news agency
BBC News
- Published
A grandfather scored a big win after taking home £2,700 from a 3p bet.
Janus Wagonback, 85, put his small stake on a 10-match accumulator at a bookmaker in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.
The matches all ended as draws, and included Millwall's home tie with Preston North End, the Dundee derby and a World Cup qualifier between Lebanon and Iraq.
The odds of all of the results coming in were nearly 90,000-1.
'Remarkable win'
Mr Wagonback, known as George, is originally from Budapest, but moved to the UK as a political refugee after the Hungarian Uprising in 1956.
An experienced chess player who was also named Mr Nottingham in 1969, he said the small amount was "basically loose change that I had in my pocket".
"I've had some significant wins on the football over the years, much bigger than this one," he said.
"I didn't know I'd won until I checked the paper the next day.
"I did feel good, but can't jump around much these days - only little jumps."
Betfred said it normally operated with a minimum stake of 5p, but was happy to make an exception for Mr Wagonback as he was a regular customer.
Company boss Fred Done said it was "a truly remarkable win".
"I've been in this business for over 50 years, and cannot remember anyone winning so much from just three pence," he said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.