Retford: Man jailed for drunken rampage outside pub
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A man has been jailed after driving his car at a number of people outside a pub in a drunken rampage, police said.
Nottinghamshire Police said it happened at the White Lion, in West Street, Retford, on 15 May.
Joseph Joyce, 23, also assaulted two women and exposed himself to them, police added.
He was jailed for 12 months and disqualified from driving for three years at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
Joyce was sentenced for nine offences including affray, assault by beating, exposure and dangerous driving.
The force said Joyce, of Mosedale Road, Manchester, approached a group of 15 people just after midnight.
He then dropped his trousers, exposing himself, while shouting abuse, police said, before hitting a woman and pushing another to the floor.
Joyce walked off and returned a few minutes later behind the wheel of his car, mounting the kerb and driving at people, causing the crowd to "run for their lives".
He then attempted to ram a police car when officers arrived before speeding away at 60mph (97km/h) in a 30mph zone.
The force said officers caught up with him after his car hit a kerb and he tried to escape on foot.
Two women were knocked over by the car before Joyce drove off, with one woman suffering a sprained wrist.
Police said it was "miracle" no-one was seriously injured.
Sgt Ryan Brown said: "Joyce subjected multiple people to a terrifying ordeal, with many of them literally having to run for their lives in order to avoid being hit by his car.
"It's a miracle really that nobody was badly hurt as a result of this seemingly random attack, which also saw Joyce commit a number of other serious offences, including assault and indecent exposure.
"There is absolutely no place for this type of behaviour in our society."
