Arrest after Nottingham assault live-streamed over social media
A man has been arrested after police were alerted to an assault that was being live-streamed over social media.
The video was spotted by a number of people early on Thursday and officers were alerted and guided to a property in Mansfield Road, Nottingham.
A man was found with extensive injuries and is in hospital in a serious but stable condition, police said.
A 23-year-old man, detained on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and affray, remains in custody.
Det Sgt Andy Buxton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This incident has left a man hospitalised with serious injuries, for which he is receiving treatment, and as well as the physical impact of such incidents we understand the emotional impact such incidents can have.
"We do believe that those involved are known to each other, so we would reassure the public that there is no wider risk."
