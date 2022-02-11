Man arrested after car crashes into Stapleford garden wall
A man has been arrested after a car crashed into a garden wall in Nottinghamshire.
Police were called to Moorbridge Lane in Stapleford at about 21:45 GMT on Thursday after residents heard a bang.
A 23-year-old stopped by officers soon afterwards was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and driving without due care and attention.
Nottinghamshire Police said no serious injuries were reported, and an investigation is ongoing.
Sgt Howard Kirkland said: "The actions of the driver could have had devastating consequences and it is extremely fortunate that no-one was seriously hurt."
