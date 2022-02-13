Nottingham man charged after two men stabbed in large street fight
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
A man has been charged after two other men were stabbed in a large street fight in Nottingham city centre.
Officers were called to reports of a big group causing disruption in Stoney Street at about 03:30 GMT on 5 December.
Police then became aware of an assault in Broadway and a fight in Upper Parliament Street.
An 18-year-old from Nottingham has been charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He was also charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.
The man, who was remanded in custody following an appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, is next due to appear at the same court in March.
'Number of arrests'
Nottinghamshire Police said two men were stabbed on their legs and were treated in hospital.
Eight other people were previously arrested in connection with the disorder.
Six men, aged 19 , 20, 22, 23 , 27 and 42, and two women, aged 18, were arrested on suspicion of affray.
Det Con Emma Lamb said: "Whenever weapons and violence are used in incidents there is always the potential for serious consequences which is why the force treats all reports of this nature with the utmost seriousness.
"Officers swiftly responded to these reports and as a result of our extensive investigation we have made a number of arrests and a man has appeared in court charged with offences."
