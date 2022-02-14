Nottingham knife suspect arrested after police pursuit
- Published
A man has been arrested after a police pursuit through Nottingham, following reports of a suspect with a knife.
Officers tried to stop a car in Top Valley on Saturday after reports of a man being threatened with a weapon in Bewcastle Road on Wednesday.
A pursuit through Bestwood and Top Valley, involving armed response and road crime teams, ended with a foot chase in Southglade Road.
A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill.
He was also was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, failing to stop and driving with no insurance, Nottinghamshire Police said.
He remains in custody.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.