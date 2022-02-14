Darren Brown: Coroner examines death of man in police custody
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
An inquest has begun into the death of a man in police custody after he was arrested in a park.
Darren Brown was detained by two officers on patrol in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, on 23 June 2017.
The 50-year-old's inquest has heard he was in possession of amphetamine and the officers also realised there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
He was taken to Mansfield Police Station, where he died the following morning.
Assistant coroner Laurinda Bower said the inquest would explore a number of matters, including drugs that were found in Mr Brown's system during a post-mortem examination, and what police knew about his drug use and state of health.
She said Mr Brown had told police he was "dependant on amphetamine", he was placed on a care plan, and it was arranged for him to see a healthcare professional.
His death has been investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The inquest jurors have not yet been told Mr Brown's cause of death, but they heard that his heart had stopped and he was pronounced dead by paramedics at 05:13 BST on 24 June 2017.
The inquest continues.
