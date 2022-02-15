New River Trent safety measures after couple drown in car
New safety measures are being put in place along the River Trent near where a couple in their 80s drowned.
John and Patricia Lillistone's car was swept into fast-flowing water at Hoveringham on 1 February last year.
An inquest heard their deaths came from an "exceptionally rare" incident, and now a parish council is hoping to keep other motorists safe.
New signage and eight-inch concrete kerbstones will reduce the risk of vehicles rolling into the river.
The couple's car was not recovered for 13 days due to high water levels and heavy rain.
The inquest at Nottingham Coroner's Court heard Mr Lillistone, 83, and Mrs Lillistone, 82, from Main Street, Lowdham, Nottinghamshire, had driven into a lay-by off Hoveringham Road.
Witness statements read out in court described their car "not stopping" as it left the car park and went on to a grass verge before going into the water.
Their deaths were ruled accidental by coroner Mairin Casey.
The inquest heard in addition to the kerbstones, extra signs had been placed in the area to warn drivers.
Helen Nall, leader of Hoveringham Parish Council, said the installation of the kerbstones would go around the edge of the car park "so that cars do not roll into the river".
"It was an event that profoundly upset the entire community, and we were just so desperate to do something to help prevent this happening again," she said.
"There are various people who've been involved - the parish council, the Environment Agency, the owners of the car park, the district council, the county council, and Bison Precast who've been a huge help providing the kerbs."
