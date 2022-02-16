Boy, 17, arrested after driver threatened with BB gun
A teenager has been arrested after a delivery driver was threatened with an imitation firearm in Nottinghamshire.
The driver was in Huthwaite Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield on Monday morning when he was approached by the male.
The boy took the weapon from his pocket and pointed it at the victim before running off.
Police later recovered a BB gun and a 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
Sgt Olivia West, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Despite BB guns being an imitation firearm, they can appear very real.
"In this case, it is currently believed this was a prank taken way too far.
"However Nottinghamshire Police treats all reports of firearms offences very seriously and, as shown in this case, officers respond swiftly to anyone purported to be carrying weapons in public."
