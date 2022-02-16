BBC News

Sir David Attenborough praises Newark group who saved trees

By Greig Watson and Anna Whittaker
Sir David Attenborough praised the group's "noble souls"

A campaigner who fought to save four trees from a car park extension has been thanked by Sir David Attenborough.

The trees were spared in November after Newark District Council in Nottinghamshire reversed plans in the face of loud opposition.

As well as demonstrations, several protestors camped out in the area despite bitter cold.

Louise Smith received a handwritten note from Sir David, who congratulated the "noble souls" who took a stand.

Ms Smith said she was amazed by the letter

Ms Smith, who was part of the 'Stop the Chop' campaign group, sent the Leicestershire-raised naturalist a letter in October about the campaign and wrote again earlier this month to update him on the group's success.

She said she was "amazed" when they received a response from the broadcaster.

He wrote: "What a wonderful, encouraging and altogether splendid letter to receive" and he made a special mention for the "noble souls who stayed all night beside the trees to prevent their destruction".

He added: "Many thanks for writing to tell me about your successes - on a day where there are precious few things that seem to be going right."

All four trees were supposed to be felled to make room for 36 parking spaces

Ms Smith said: "I sent the letter on Wednesday and got a response on Saturday.

"I recognised the handwriting straight away and I was shaking and quite tearful when I read it.

"It was a real heartfelt letter and it just meant the world.

"Although it was written to me, it was a massive group effort and it was for everyone who took part."

Ms Smith's six-year-old also received a letter from Sir David last year after he sent him some drawings of animals.

Dozens of protesters turned out to voice opposition to the car park plans

The original plan to fell the trees followed a legally-binding agreement Newark and Sherwood District Council signed with Datch Properties Limited in 2019, which committed the council to building the car park at Balderton Gate.

The council said it reversed the decision after receiving a last minute offer from the developer in November.

Campaigners were told this month that one of the four trees will still have to be felled due to a disease in the trunk.

