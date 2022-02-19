Mum with 8kg tumour to hold awareness event
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A woman who is waiting for an operation to remove a 8kg (17lb) tumour is holding an event to raise awareness.
Stephanie Coles has been diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma and has a tumour on her abdomen.
The 39-year-old from Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, is holding an event with her daughters to raise funds and awareness of the cancer.
Macmillan Cancer Support said about 600 people in the UK were diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma each year.
Ms Coles said she had not heard of it before her diagnosis and initially thought her symptoms, including pain in her side, were related to weight training.
"I was taking protein shakes, I was doing heavy deadlifting, so I was thinking it's to do with my lifestyle - it was only when I got this lump," she said.
Now, she is facing a complex operation to remove the tumour along with one of her kidneys, part or all of her psoas muscle and part of her bowel.
Ms Coles is hoping to raise about £1,000 by holding a raffle and family events at the Crocodile Rock Day Care in Mansfield.
She said: "There are so many cancers out there and a lot of people raise funds, for personal reasons, for the very common ones.
"It would be nice for someone to go 'I'm going to do it for leiomyosarcoma' so the funding can come in and the research can move on."
Survival rates have been increasing and Ms Coles has been told she has a good chance of making a recovery.
Macmillan Cancer Support said: "The causes of leiomyosarcoma are unknown, but research is going on to try to find out more."
