Newark space and aviation centre plans approved
By Samantha Noble & Anna Whittaker
BBC News
- Published
Plans for a new space and aviation centre in Nottinghamshire have been approved.
Newark and Sherwood District Council's planning committee unanimously approved an application for an Internal Air and Space Training Institute (IASTI)
The proposed facility will be built at the demolished Newark Livestock Market in the town's Great North Road.
It will cater for approximately 350 students and 40 staff, and will be supported by the RAF.
The applicant, Lincoln College Group, applied for permission to build an education centre for the training of young adults within the aviation and space industries, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The IASTI took its first intake of students - who will train to be pilots and engineers - in September, and they are currently based at an interim facility at Newark College.
Labour councillor Yvonne Woodhead said during the planning meeting on Tuesday: "This has got to be the biggest improvement on the gateway to Newark that we have ever seen.
"It's fantastic and it will put Newark on the map."
Conservative councillor Matthew Skinner added: "It will raise aspirations for the townsfolk of Newark.
"It will give them an absolutely bright future."
However, some concerns were raised about parking on Great North Road, which does not have double yellow lines.
David Lloyd, leader of Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: "It is with much excitement and anticipation that I wait for this transformational ambition to come to life in our wonderful town and the IASTI is an integral part to our future education officer."
The current IASTI students have been using a £35,000 flight simulator and flying in an aircraft from Nottingham Aerodrome.
Work is set to start on the new site in summer 2022, before it opens in September 2023.
