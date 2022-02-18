David McAdam: Tributes paid to 'Action Man' RSPCA rescuer
By Gavin Bevis
BBC News
- Published
Tributes have been paid to an RSPCA inspector who spent more than three decades rescuing and saving animals.
The charity said David McAdam, from Mansfield, died on 11 February at the age of 57.
The former paratrooper was nicknamed "Action Man McAdam" by colleagues and married a fellow RSPCA inspector.
During 31 years with the organisation, he carried out rescues in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Staffordshire.
In recent years these included a dog found in North Derbyshire that resembled a "walking skeleton" but was nursed back to health.
He also came to the aid of six distressed kittens dumped in a cat carrier in Long Eaton who were successfully rehomed.
As well as rescue work, he played a major role in animal cruelty prosecutions brought by the charity and gave advice to pet owners.
Jo Maddock, branch manager at RSPCA Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: "We've known you for over 25 years and back in those days you were known as Action Man McAdam, happy to abseil or co-ordinate boat rescues to save animals and help take new officers under your wing to train them.
"All you did for the thousands of animals, hundreds of people and your grieving friends is appreciated more than we can say."
'Changed lives'
Ella Carpenter, manager of the RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre in Nottinghamshire, added: "The world has lost one of the kindest, bravest, most dedicated, heroic, funniest, caring human beings that will ever be known to us.
"A person that gave his life to the rescue of vulnerable animals, a person that saved so many and changed the lives of those that couldn't help themselves.
"A person brave enough to stand up for those that didn't have a voice, that brought them to safety regardless of danger."
The charity said arrangements for Mr McAdam's funeral were yet to be made.
