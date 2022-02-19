Steven Fowler: Man hit by car in Retford dies
A pedestrian believed to have been knocked down as he crossed the road has died.
Steven Fowler, 44, was found injured in Wharf Road, Retford, at about 18:55 GMT on Monday.
He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries on Wednesday, Nottinghamshire Police said.
The force said officers had spoken to the driver of a car at the scene but no arrests have been made. It appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
Sgt Craig Luckett said officers' thoughts were with Mr Fowler's family following their "terrible loss".
