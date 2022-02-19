Six arrests after man stabbed in car in Mansfield
Six men have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Nottinghamshire.
Police said the victim was sat in a stationary car in Hall Street, Mansfield, when he was attacked shortly before 20:30 GMT on Thursday.
He was taken to hospital with leg, back and neck wounds but his condition is not thought to be life threatening.
Officers later tracked down a car seen in the vicinity of the attack and arrested six men on suspicion of assault, who remain in police custody.
Det Sgt Lauren Morgan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a violent assault that left a man in hospital with some significant injuries.
"Thanks to some very efficient police work we were soon able to track down multiple suspects and bring them into custody."
She added anyone who witnessed what happened should get in touch.