Family with baby rescued from car stuck in flood water in East Leake
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
A family with a baby was rescued from a car after it became stuck in flood water in Nottinghamshire.
A Land Rover became stranded while driving through a brook in East Leake on Saturday.
The fire service said a relative managed to rescue the baby from the rear seat before crews arrived.
However, firefighters found two adults taking refuge on the roof of the car waiting to be rescued as the water continued to rise, it said.
The adults were rescued by Highfields Fire Station's swift water rescue team.
'Risks could be fatal'
Station Manager Chris Navin, of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, who praised crews, said: "A baby had already been rescued before we arrived, but this incident could have been much worse.
"In these storm conditions, this incident is a reminder of how dangerous water can become.
"Taking a risk to save time could prove fatal."
He advised motorists to either slow down when approaching standing water or find alternative routes if roads were impassable.
Crews from Stapleford Fire Station, Highfields Fire Station and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service's Loughborough Station also attended the incident.