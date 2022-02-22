Charge after officer racially abused at Bassetlaw Hospital
A man has been charged after a police officer was racially abused at hospital, and another officer and a nurse were spat at.
Nottinghamshire Police arrested a man after the incidents at Bassetlaw Hospital on 16 and 20 February.
A man, 34, has now been charged with racially-aggravated common assault and racially-aggravated public order.
He has also been charged with assault by beating and common assault of an emergency worker.
