Balderton Lake: Dozens protest against YMCA kayaking plans
By Jude Winter & Anna Whittaker
BBC News
- Published
More than 100 people turned out for a protest against plans for kayaking on a "tranquil" lake in Nottinghamshire.
The YMCA and Balderton Parish Council have revealed plans to build a launch dock for boats at Balderton Lake.
Up to 16 kayaks could go out on the lake at one time, which campaign group Save Wildlife and Nature (SWAN) says could cause "significant disturbance to the birds during the breeding season".
Protesters have called on Balderton Parish Council to rethink its plans.
Residents and wildlife experts came together for the protest, which was followed by a silent walk around the lake led by a "symbolic" giant swan, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Protester Karen Callingham said the demonstration was about showing the level of support for protecting the lake.
There are also concerns for the resident kingfishers which SWAN said would be at risk if the plans go ahead in spring.
Ms Callingham, who has lived in the area since 1987, said: "The protest was amazing, we were overwhelmed by the support and it was absolutely chucking it down."
"All the fields surrounding Newark and Balderton are being built on. Balderton Lake is a green oasis for people and nature to enjoy.
"People were talking to us about how much the lake means to them and it was heart-warming to hear.
"They could use the lake for non-invasive, non-impact reasons. We have also suggested that they use existing and well-established alternatives in the area."
Todd Cauthorn, executive director at YMCA Newark and Sherwood, said expert ecologists had assured him the plans would cause no harm to wildlife in and around Balderton Lake.
A Balderton Parish Council spokesperson said: "The parish council believes, and has been reassured by an ecological survey that was undertaken, that allowing the YMCA to provide supervised kayaking and canoeing at Balderton Lake will not be detrimental to the wildlife that it has worked hard to encourage.
"Members of the council consider that enjoyment of this beautiful facility will not be compromised with the planned activity and is pleased to be working alongside the YMCA."