Splendour Festival: Line-up for two-day Nottingham festival announced
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News
- Published
A music festival is making a return after a two-year absence with a star-studded line-up.
Splendour, which has been running since 2008 in Nottingham, is being held over two days for the first time.
This year, Richard Ashcroft, Craig David presents TS5, Human League and Ocean Colour Scene will perform.
Organisers said the family event was returning bigger than ever after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
'Additional names'
The festival at Wollaton Park will take place on 23 and 24 July, with musicians playing across two stages.
The event has previously attracted crowds of up to 25,000.
Organisers DHP Family cancelled its planned event in June 2021 after lockdown restrictions in England were extended.
Six acts who were booked to perform in 2020 and again last year, including Richard Ashcroft, Supergrass and Belinda Carlisle, have confirmed they will return for this year's Saturday line-up.
DHP Family MD George Akins said: "We've really missed Splendour Festival for the last two years, so the anticipation to get back out to Wollaton Park is massive.
"Our whole team is incredibly excited about the line-up but, more than anything, we're all excited about being back at festivals, delivering a fantastic event for the people of Nottingham and making sure everyone there has a great time."
Craig David also joins the Saturday bill with The Vamps and The Selector.
Sunday's main stage will feature Anne-Marie, The Human League and Mel C, with Ocean Colour Scene and Happy Mondays playing the Confetti Stage.
