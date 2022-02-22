Splendour Festival: Second day added to Nottingham music event
Nottingham's Splendour music festival is returning after being cancelled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wollaton Park event will be held over two days in July for the first time in its history.
The line-up this year includes six artists who were originally booked to perform in 2020 and 2021.
These are Richard Ashcroft, Supergrass, Sleeper, Becky Hill, The Selecter and Belinda Carlisle.
This year's event will take place on 23-24 July with performances across two stages.
A further line-up announcement is due to be made on Wednesday.
The event has previously attracted crowds of up to 25,000 but was cancelled for a second year in a row in June after lockdown restrictions in England were extended.
Organisers, DHP Family, said they were "happy to be taking Splendour into a second day after going two years without a festival".
Director of live, Anton Lockwood, said: "We're very pleased to have kept so many artists from what would have been our 2020 line-up on the bill, and are delighted to add loads of additional names to give those who have kept hold of their tickets something new to get excited for."
Sally Longford, deputy leader of Nottingham City Council, said: "We are so pleased that Splendour is not only returning this year but it is coming back with two days of wonderful family entertainment.
"We know there is always a buzz around the city when this event is announced - it's a key date in people's calendars.
"We look forward to welcoming everybody back to Wollaton Park this summer."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.