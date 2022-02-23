Newark Castle's £500,000 repair funding approved
By Greig Watson & Anna Whittaker
BBC News
Published
Funding towards nearly £1m of repairs to one of the most important castles in the East Midlands has been approved.
Newark Castle, which played a key role in the English Civil War and saw the death of King John, needs extensive work on its walls.
Newark and Sherwood District Council has allocated £570,000 for "urgent repairs" to the castle.
A decade-long programme of repairs to the building is expected to cost "in the region of £955,000".
A council meeting heard a report say the work on the 900-year-old monument was necessary to "preserve its legacy for the future as an iconic emblem of Newark".
Potted history of Newark Castle
- Construction of Newark Castle, which was originally built as a bishop's palace, started in 1123
- King John died there in 1216 after contracting dysentery during a campaign in eastern England
- During the English Civil War, the castle withstood three sieges by Parliamentarian rebels, in 1642, 1644 and 1646
- In 1889, the castle opened a new garden in honour of Queen Victoria, who was celebrating her 70th birthday
- A Heritage Lottery grant in 2000 allowed the refurbishment of the garden, which included the building of a bandstand that featured on the original Victorian plans
Recently a condition survey on the monument recommended a series of repairs to "prevent the further decay of the highly significant historic fabric and ensure the safety of the public who regularly visit the castle and grounds".
The works will commence soon now funding has officially been approved, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Tory councillor Roger Jackson said: "We have a potential there with Newark castle, its walls and surroundings are probably some of the best in the country.
"It is absolutely full of history and if we marketed it right, it could be a revenue stream going forward. Then it could have its own sinking fund for its repairs."
Labour councillor Paul Peacock said: "The castle is an asset and we need to make sure that we can protect that for the next 50-60 years."
Last month the National Civil War Centre said it planned to put on free events to encourage residents to enjoy the castle.
