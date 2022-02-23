BBC News

Basford dog owner sentenced after relative mauled in attack

By Sonia Kataria
BBC News

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
A woman sustained life-changing injuries at a property in Stoneycroft Road, Basford, last June, police said

The owner of a dangerous dog that seriously injured a woman in a "horrific" attack has been sentenced.

Ryan Burrell's Staffordshire bull terrier mauled a female relative at a property in Stoneycroft Road, Basford, Nottingham, last June.

Police said she sustained life-changing injuries, required plastic surgery and underwent several operations.

Burrell, 26, of the same road, who was also hurt in the attack, was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

He admitted to being the owner of a dangerously out of control dog at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

'Ensure proper control'

Nottinghamshire Police said Burrell, who suffered bite marks during the attack, agreed to his pet being put down.

Det Con Matthew Dickinson said: "This was an horrific incident culminating in some life-changing injuries.

"I hope this conviction sends a message to dog owners to be responsible, and to ensure proper control of their animal at all times, whether it is in their personal control or that of another."

Burrell was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £95.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics