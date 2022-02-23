Basford dog owner sentenced after relative mauled in attack
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
The owner of a dangerous dog that seriously injured a woman in a "horrific" attack has been sentenced.
Ryan Burrell's Staffordshire bull terrier mauled a female relative at a property in Stoneycroft Road, Basford, Nottingham, last June.
Police said she sustained life-changing injuries, required plastic surgery and underwent several operations.
Burrell, 26, of the same road, who was also hurt in the attack, was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.
He admitted to being the owner of a dangerously out of control dog at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
'Ensure proper control'
Nottinghamshire Police said Burrell, who suffered bite marks during the attack, agreed to his pet being put down.
Det Con Matthew Dickinson said: "This was an horrific incident culminating in some life-changing injuries.
"I hope this conviction sends a message to dog owners to be responsible, and to ensure proper control of their animal at all times, whether it is in their personal control or that of another."
Burrell was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £95.